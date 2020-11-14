From the Floridan archives: 1973

County faces fuel shortage

Jackson County Commissioners learned Tuesday that the county’s November allocation of diesel fuel will be 3,690 gallons, slightly more than of the estimated amount needed to run the county’s vehicles.

The information was contained in a letter from Gulf Oil Company, the county’s contracted supplier of the fuel, which was read to the commission by Chairman M.A. Schack during the group’s regular meeting.

A later check with the local Gulf distributor, C.V. Sangaree, revealed that the 3,690 gallon figure was based on the county’s usage during November one year ago and that, as he understood it, future allocation would also be based on such a system.

However, Arland Stephens, assistant warden at the Jackson County Prison Camp and supervisor of secondary roads told the Floridan late Tuesday afternoon that the county had obtained five additional pieces of equipment since last year and estimated that at least 6,000 gallons of diesel monthly are necessary to keep all vehicles running. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1973

