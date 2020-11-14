From the Floridan archives: 1973

County faces fuel shortage
Jackson County Commissioners learned Tuesday that the county’s November allocation of diesel fuel will be 3,690 gallons, slightly more than of the estimated amount needed to run the county’s vehicles.
The information was contained in a letter from Gulf Oil Company, the county’s contracted supplier of the fuel, which was read to the commission by Chairman M.A. Schack during the group’s regular meeting.
A later check with the local Gulf distributor, C.V. Sangaree, revealed that the 3,690 gallon figure was based on the county’s usage during November one year ago and that, as he understood it, future allocation would also be based on such a system.
However, Arland Stephens, assistant warden at the Jackson County Prison Camp and supervisor of secondary roads told the Floridan late Tuesday afternoon that the county had obtained five additional pieces of equipment since last year and estimated that at least 6,000 gallons of diesel monthly are necessary to keep all vehicles running. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1973
Millions see royal wedding
Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, married a commoner cavalry captain today in a televised spectacle that gave Britons a brief respite from economic crisis and threats of an oil shortage.
Anne, 23, became the bride of Capt. Mark Phillips, 25-year-old son of a wealthy food company executive. The queen did not give her new son-in-law a title, at his request, and her daughter became “The Princess Anne, Mrs. Mark Phillips.”
Anne still is fourth in line for the throne, but will three healthy brothers she’s not likely ever to occupy it. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1973
Sign says ‘raise heck’ elsewhere
Robert L. Bouy Sr., owner of Bob’s Union 76 Station in Greenwood, displayed his sentiments concerning the energy crisis with a sign atop his pumps: “Raise heck with the Arabs and Washington, not with Bob.”
Bouy said his fuel supply has not been shortened yet, but he expected allocation to begin shortly.
Other stations in the area, however, have already received allocation notices and many have begun rationing. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 1973
