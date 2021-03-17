From the Floridan archives: 1973

Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey appeared at this week’s county board meeting to explain that the county owns about 80 parcels of land, 65-70 of which can be auctioned for a return to private ownership. The remaining plots accommodate local government facilities. Lockey compiled the list after the county board became hard-pressed to find sites on which to locate garbage pits and to use as borrow pits for landfill operations. Lockey said the plots, which area scattered from Sneads to Graceville, range in size, from normal building-sized lots to about five acres. Circuit Clerk Raymond Bruner explained the procedure by which lands that have reverted to the county by tax default are sold. Lockey asked for interested buyers to be patient while a map that pinpoints the parcels is developed. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, March 15, 1973