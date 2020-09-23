From the Floridan archives: 1973

School offices? Maybe Greenwood

The Jackson County School Board yesterday voted to conduct a cost study of the feasibility of moving its offices to Greenwood and decided to make a decision on the question at its meeting next month.

Backers of the Greenwood proposal saw the decision as a major victory since the board did not vote to consider any other alternatives — such as building a new building or not moving at all.

The way the matter was left at the end of the 4 p.m. meeting was that if the costs of renovating the former Greenwood school facility are not prohibitively high, the board could well decide to relocate.

Before the meeting began, Supt. Robert E. Childs encouraged board members to consider items before then at the meeting carefully and to “take into consideration the welfare of the boys and girls in this county as you are making these decisions.” —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1973

Blountstown welcomes throngs

“Welcome Home Day” in Blountstown dawned sunny and bright and the day of activities started with a parade, as an estimated crowd of 5,000 lined the street.