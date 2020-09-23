From the Floridan archives: 1973

School offices? Maybe Greenwood
The Jackson County School Board yesterday voted to conduct a cost study of the feasibility of moving its offices to Greenwood and decided to make a decision on the question at its meeting next month.
Backers of the Greenwood proposal saw the decision as a major victory since the board did not vote to consider any other alternatives — such as building a new building or not moving at all.
The way the matter was left at the end of the 4 p.m. meeting was that if the costs of renovating the former Greenwood school facility are not prohibitively high, the board could well decide to relocate.
Before the meeting began, Supt. Robert E. Childs encouraged board members to consider items before then at the meeting carefully and to “take into consideration the welfare of the boys and girls in this county as you are making these decisions.” —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1973
Blountstown welcomes throngs
“Welcome Home Day” in Blountstown dawned sunny and bright and the day of activities started with a parade, as an estimated crowd of 5,000 lined the street.
The parade was led by Shriner groups composed of Keystone Kops, mini-motor and bike riders and the lovely Welcome Home Queen, Sue Montford.
Don Fuqua, a native of Altha, served as master of ceremonies and presented a tribute to the late Fuller Warren.
He said that he was proud to be from Calhoun County, but that if Warren had lived and attended the celebration in his hometown, “we’d all be playing second fiddle to him today.” —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1973
Jackson County Chamber to elect directors
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will elect five new directors from a slate of 15 candidates on its annual election day, Tuesday, Oct. 16.
Ballots were mailed to all 283 dues-paying Chamber members yesterday with instructions to return it by election day.
The five nominees receiving the highest number of votes will be declared elected to serve a two-year term ending Dec. 31, 1975. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 1973
Like JCFloridan on Facebook.
Follow @JCFloridanNews on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!