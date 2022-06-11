From the Floridan archives: 1973

Duster gets ‘dusted off’John Chalker, a pilot for S & S Air Service in Marianna, encountered some ground fire while crop dusting in Cottondale Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chalker had to fly over Fish Hatchery Road near Marianna in the course of dusting, and when he flew over Preston Bennett’s house, he said a man came out of a house and fired a shotgun at his plane.

Chalker, who was flying at approximately 400 feet, said he could not see the gun but he saw a puff of smoke and was sure he was being shot at. Deputies said William B. Singleton Jr., part owner of S & S, contacted Bennett to ask if he had shot at the plane, and the report quoted Bennett as saying yes, he had, and that he’d “do it again if he flies too low over my house.”

Bennett was charged with shooting at an occupied aircraft. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 25, 1973

Opposition to river dams expected WednesdayArmy engineers who want to put four dams across the Apalachicola River to make it easier for barge traffic are facing vigorous opposition from some Floridians.

State Attorney General Robert Shevin has said he would appear at a hearing Wednesday night in Marianna to oppose the plan. And the State Pollution Control Board, which has voted unanimously against it, has also told board member John Robert Middlemas of Panama City to appear at the meeting in opposition.

Environmentalists, persons interested in the rich Apalachicola Bay oyster beds, and others have also attacked the plan.

Even Rep. Wayne Mixson, D-Marianna, a supporter of Jackson County development, says he has doubts about the $547 million plan. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 25, 1973

Dean refutes contention of PresidentOusted White House counsel John W. Dean III testified today he believes President Nixon was involved in the Watergate affair but did not realize its implications.

Addressing the Senate Watergate committee, Dean said he hopes “the President is forgiven” when all the facts are known.

Dean said, had he been consulted, he would have advised the President against releasing a statement that an internal investigation of the Watergate wiretapping had cleared administration employees. Dean said he knew at the time that Gordon Strachan, an aide to presidential chief of staff H.R. Haldeman, had brought information relating to wiretapped conversations into the White House.

Strachan, Dean said, has destroyed incriminating documents at Haldeman’s direction. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 25, 1973

