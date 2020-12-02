From the Floridan archives: 1973

Fords have unusual pet

“He’s just like a member of the family,” Mrs. Truman Ford said, speaking of her pet deer, Sam.

Sam is a spike buck about 15 months old. In August of 1972, Mr. Ford found Sam in one of his fields just about starved to death. He was about three days old.

The Fords borrowed a baby bottle and a nipple from a neighbor and started feeding the little spotted fawn.

Sam eats just about anything and even chews tobacco. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973

Commission votes to honor Hornet band

By unanimous vote, the Cottondale City Commission at its meeting Tuesday night authorized Mayor Grover Seals to proclaim Dec. 17 as “Cottondale Band Day.”

The day was proclaimed as a salute to the band for attaining a “Superior” rating in a recent district band contest. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973

Vice president to be sworn in