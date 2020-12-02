From the Floridan archives: 1973

Fords have unusual pet
“He’s just like a member of the family,” Mrs. Truman Ford said, speaking of her pet deer, Sam.
Sam is a spike buck about 15 months old. In August of 1972, Mr. Ford found Sam in one of his fields just about starved to death. He was about three days old.
The Fords borrowed a baby bottle and a nipple from a neighbor and started feeding the little spotted fawn.
Sam eats just about anything and even chews tobacco. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973
Commission votes to honor Hornet band
By unanimous vote, the Cottondale City Commission at its meeting Tuesday night authorized Mayor Grover Seals to proclaim Dec. 17 as “Cottondale Band Day.”
The day was proclaimed as a salute to the band for attaining a “Superior” rating in a recent district band contest. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973
Vice president to be sworn in
An early evening ceremony has been scheduled to swear in Gerald R. Ford as vice president, with confirmation by the House, his final hurdle, viewed as a near certainty.
The swearing-in session, which President Nixon was expected to attend, was set to follow today’s House vote on Ford’s nomination.
Ford’s expected confirmation would mark the first use of the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to fill a vacancy in the vice presidency.
The office has been vacant since Oct. 10, when Spiro T. Agnew, facing charges of criminal wrongdoing, resigned. President Nixon nominated Ford two days later. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973
Cryptic question awaits top aide
A cryptic question left unanswered overnight awaited President Nixon’s top aide today upon resumption of the Watergate tapes hearing in federal court.
Alexander M. Haig Jr., White House staff chief, expressed puzzlement Wednesday when he was asked, “Did you personally, in any way, become familiar with or involved in consideration being given to entering into settlement with respect to the tapes litigation with the special prosecutor’s office?” —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 6, 1973
