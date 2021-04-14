From the Floridan archives: 1973

Commission tapes





found to be okayCircuit Clerk Raymond Bruner reported this week commission session tapes that he was recently accused of erasing have not been erased and are available for public inspection.

Bruner made the report at this week’s commission session after a commissioner, unable to hear playback of a portion of a board session that had become controversial, suggested Bruner might have erased the tapes in order to eradicate comments made during the discussion.

Mary Nunnery, board secretary, told the commission the tapes had been wound backwards on the tape reel and when straightened out contained the portion of the meeting in question.

Bruner reported earlier this year that three tapes of commission sessions had been erased. He said he has been unable to determine how this happened. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, April 13, 1973

Teamwork pays off Representatives of three branches of law enforcement in the county — Cottondale Chief of Police John Pelfrey, Trooper J.B. Gainer of the Florida Highway Patrol, and Deputy Horace Skinner of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department — examined their “haul” after they arrested two men and two women in Cottondale yesterday.