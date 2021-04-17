From the Floridan archives: 1973

Landowners seek to change route of Interstate

A group of Jackson County landowners has filed suit to halt the routing of Interstate 10 across their property. The 14 landowners are asking the U.S. District Court in Tallahassee to halt the proposed routing based on the claim both state and federal highway officials failed to make studies of possible alternative routes and that they also failed to conduct environmental impact statement on the effects the current route would have on the area’s economy and ecology. District Judge D.L. Middlebrooks has set 9 a.m. Monday in Gainesville as the hearing date and site on the complaint which charges federal and state officials with violations of the Federal Aid Highway Act and the National Environment Policy Act. Plaintiffs in the suit are Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Schollian, Mr. and Mrs. Howard D. Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond D. Sonderup, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey E. Sexton, Mr. and Mrs. William F. Pumphrey, Mr. and Mrs. Robert F. Crisp, Lela Revell, and Chipola Nurseries. The suit was filed by Marianna attorney Thomas C. Wilkerson and attorney James J. Richardson of Tallahassee.