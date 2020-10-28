From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cottondale FFA is third in the state

The Cottondale Future Farmers of America Chapter walked away with third place honors in state competition and got a chance to rub elbows with some of the most beautiful girls in the world at the State Forestry Contest in Perry Friday.

The Cottondale FFA Chapter Forestry Team, composed of Kenneth Mayo, Eugene Barrentine, Bob Baxla, Gordon Dietrich, Curtis Kent, Frankie Kent, Donald Deese and Larry Mayo, placed third statewide.

At the close of the contests, the team was inspired to continue their good work as they were photographed with the reigning Miss Universe and Miss Florida. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 1973

Port receives $130,000 check

The Jackson County Port Authority met yesterday at the Holiday Inn for a luncheon and to accept a $130,000 installment of a $818,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for construction of a river barge terminal on the Apalachicola River.

The estimated construction cost of the terminal is $1.6 million and, to date, the JCPA has received $400,000 in installments for the federal grant.