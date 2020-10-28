From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cottondale FFA is third in the state
The Cottondale Future Farmers of America Chapter walked away with third place honors in state competition and got a chance to rub elbows with some of the most beautiful girls in the world at the State Forestry Contest in Perry Friday.
The Cottondale FFA Chapter Forestry Team, composed of Kenneth Mayo, Eugene Barrentine, Bob Baxla, Gordon Dietrich, Curtis Kent, Frankie Kent, Donald Deese and Larry Mayo, placed third statewide.
At the close of the contests, the team was inspired to continue their good work as they were photographed with the reigning Miss Universe and Miss Florida. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 1973
Port receives $130,000 check
The Jackson County Port Authority met yesterday at the Holiday Inn for a luncheon and to accept a $130,000 installment of a $818,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration for construction of a river barge terminal on the Apalachicola River.
The estimated construction cost of the terminal is $1.6 million and, to date, the JCPA has received $400,000 in installments for the federal grant.
Bill Avery, director of the Port Authority, said the terminal is expected to be completed by next January.
R. Wayne Grant, chairman of the JCPA, stressed that the completion of the river barge terminal is not designed to attract heavy industry, but rather promote “light” industry and to aid the agricultural business. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 1973
Committee concludes ‘Dirty Tricks’ phase
The Senate Watergate committee will close out the “dirty tricks” phase of its hearings by questioning Clark MacGregor, who directed President Nixon’s reelection campaign to a landslide victory in 1972.
The former Minnesota congressman and White House aide took charge of the Committee for the Re-election of the President two weeks after the June 17, 1972, break-in at Democratic headquarters in the Watergate. He replaced former Atty. Gen. John N. Mitchell, who resigned.
MacGregor was summoned to appear today after Sen. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., R-Conn., suggested the panel should probe allegations by some lower-level agents in the Nixon campaign that political sabotage and espionage are usual ingredients in American politics. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 1973
Like JCFloridan on Facebook.
Follow @JCFloridanNews on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!