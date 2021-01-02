From the Floridan archives: 1973

Campbellton ‘lost’ on government log

Campbellton is among ten tiny Florida towns which may have lost out on revenue sharing funds because the federal government apparently doesn’t know they exist.

Campbellton Mayor Woodrow Porter informed by the Floridan of an Associated Press report that his city was one of the ten cities in Florida eligible for federal funds but apparently overlooked by the U.S. Treasury Department says he was under the impression from correspondence his community would receive some of the funds.

A Campbellton businessman informed of the oversight said, “Well, the Internal Revenue Service knows where Campbellton is. That’s the government, the reimbursement department can’t find us but the collection department sure as heck can.” - Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 1973

Prisoner upkeep costly

The cost of keeping a prisoner for one week at the Jackson County Prison Camp has risen to $158.

That figure was revealed by Commission Chairman M.A. ­Schack at a recent commission meeting.