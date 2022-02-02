From the Floridan archives: 1973

Vietnam war to endPresident Nixon announced Tuesday night agreement had been concluded to end the Vietnam war.
Disclosing the timetable for formally ending U.S. involvement in the nation’s longest war, Nixon told a nationwide television and radio audience that the accord initiated by presidential adviser Henry Kissinger calls for “peace with honor.”
Nixon said a cease-fire will take effect Saturday, all U.S. troops will be withdrawn within 60 days and all war prisoners will be released. Nixon also paid tribute to the late President Lyndon Johnson, who died Monday.“Let us be proud of the 2½ million young Americans who served in Vietnam,” Nixon said. “Let us be proud of those who sacrificed, who gave their lives, so that the people of South Vietnam might live in freedom, so that the world might live in peace.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1973
County action to provide funds for Herbert LockeyThe Jackson County Board of Commissioners acted Tuesday to provide the county tax assessor with a $20,000 advance for use in operating his office.
The action is contingent on the passage of special legislation authorizing the move.
Prior to Tuesday’s action, Tax Assessor Herbert Lockey told the commission he was unable to operate his office on the standard monthly draw from assessing commissions which is provided for by Florida law. He indicated his predecessor had turned over excess fees to the board prior to his leaving office, a move Lockey said was legal but untimely.
The board’s endorsement of special legislation allowing it to provide the assessor with $20,000 came after Lockey had refused to consider operating under a budget system rather than a fee system. Asked why he was against that change, Lockey responded:
“Because it always ends up like this. You need something and you have to sit here while y’all dole it out. I’ve been here an hour now.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1973 LBJ to pay last
visit to CapitolTo the clap of horses’ hooves and the doleful roll of muffled drums, Lyndon Baines Johnson will be borne to the Capitol Wednesday to receive the farewells of the city he loved.
After a morning flight from Texas, the former president’s body will be placed upon an Army caisson for a march up Constitution Avenue to the Capitol Rotunda, where the thunder of 21 guns will herald the return of the 36th President, just as it sounded a few days ago upon the second inauguration of the 37th.
The casket will be placed upon the Lincoln catafalque, beneath the Capitol dome, where Johnson will lie in state throughout the night. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1973