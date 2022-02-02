From the Floridan archives: 1973

Vietnam war to endPresident Nixon announced Tuesday night agreement had been concluded to end the Vietnam war.

Disclosing the timetable for formally ending U.S. involvement in the nation’s longest war, Nixon told a nationwide television and radio audience that the accord initiated by presidential adviser Henry Kissinger calls for “peace with honor.”

Nixon said a cease-fire will take effect Saturday, all U.S. troops will be withdrawn within 60 days and all war prisoners will be released. Nixon also paid tribute to the late President Lyndon Johnson, who died Monday.“Let us be proud of the 2½ million young Americans who served in Vietnam,” Nixon said. “Let us be proud of those who sacrificed, who gave their lives, so that the people of South Vietnam might live in freedom, so that the world might live in peace.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1973

County action to provide funds for Herbert LockeyThe Jackson County Board of Commissioners acted Tuesday to provide the county tax assessor with a $20,000 advance for use in operating his office.

The action is contingent on the passage of special legislation authorizing the move.