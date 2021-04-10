From the Floridan archives: 1973

Heavy rains hit Panhandle farmsSpring came splashing and the heavy rains are farmers in their spring planting operations and hindering motorists on the county’s graded roads. County Agent Woodrow Glenn reports it may be from several days to several weeks before some farmers will be able to get back into their fields and some of those who put down fertilizer prior to the recent heavy rain will probably have to add more nitrogen and potash due to the leaching action of the rainfall. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 9, 1973