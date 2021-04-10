From the Floridan archives: 1973

Preparing for park
Among the government officials on hand to break ground for the new Graceville City Park Friday were Graceville City Commissioner Buddie Williams; Lonnie Ryder, with the Florida Department of Natural Resources; Graceville Mayor L.H. French Jr.; State Rep. Wayne Mixson; Congressman Don Fuqua; and Terry Henderson, president of the Graceville City Commission and member of the Recreation Planning Committee. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 9, 1973
Art Week proclaimedThis week, April 8-15, has been proclaimed “Art Appreciation Week” by Mayor Bob Pforte, in anticipation of Saturday’s Marianna Spring Art Show at Wynn Street Park. Ms. Eugene Barnes, president of art show sponsor the Marianna Junior Woman’s Club, was on hand to watch as the proclamation was signed. Persons talented at painting, drawing, ceramics, decoupage, needlepoint, jewelry and photography are expected to enter the show, which offers a $100 Best of Show award and other prizes. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 9, 1973
Local students are Chipola scholarship winnersTwo-year scholarships to Chipola Junior College were awarded to Gil Duffee of Marianna High School for his study of zoology and to Tim Crawford of Grand Ridge High School for his study of biochemistry at the awards ceremony of the 12th Annual Region 2 Science and Engineering Fair and Talent Search, Saturday at the Naval Coastal Systems Laboratory in Panama City. Several other Jackson County youths also came away with various awards. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 9, 1973
Heavy rains hit Panhandle farmsSpring came splashing and the heavy rains are farmers in their spring planting operations and hindering motorists on the county’s graded roads. County Agent Woodrow Glenn reports it may be from several days to several weeks before some farmers will be able to get back into their fields and some of those who put down fertilizer prior to the recent heavy rain will probably have to add more nitrogen and potash due to the leaching action of the rainfall. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, April 9, 1973
