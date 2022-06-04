From the Floridan archives: 1973

County officials get salary hikeThe Legislature was kind to the county courthouses this year. In Jackson County, key elected officials were given increases ranging from a low of 4.3 percent for the supervisor of elections to a high of 42 percent for the circuit court clerk.

Only 20 percent of the increase is allowed the first year, with the remainder being picked up next year. For Jackson County:

OFFICE OLD SALARY NEW SALARY

County Commissioner $6,000 $6,500

School Superintendent $17,000 $20,000

Sheriff $14,850 $17,800

Circuit Court Clerk $12,500 $17,800

—Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973

Sneads Jaycees install Hunter as presidentNew officers were installed at the annual Sneads Jaycees installation and awards banquet Saturday: Bill Hunter, president; Bubba Faircloth, first vice president; Larry Beauchamp, second vice president; Mike Hatton, secretary; Raymond Walden, treasurer; James Edwards, state director; and Richard Gable, Jerry Howell and Jim Glissom, directors.

Honored to receive “Outstanding Young Farmers” awards were Jerry Howell and Nathan Arnold. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973

Board member to talk river with neighboring countiesJackson County commissioners are expected Tuesday to select a representative from among themselves to establish liaison with five other area counties that border the Apalachicola River.

Recently, area officials have become concerned over developments regarding the river of which they have had little notice or information. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973