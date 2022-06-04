 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A LOOK BACK

From the Floridan archives: 1973

  • 0
From the Floridan archives: 1973

Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

County officials get salary hikeThe Legislature was kind to the county courthouses this year. In Jackson County, key elected officials were given increases ranging from a low of 4.3 percent for the supervisor of elections to a high of 42 percent for the circuit court clerk.

Only 20 percent of the increase is allowed the first year, with the remainder being picked up next year. For Jackson County:

OFFICE OLD SALARY NEW SALARY

County Commissioner $6,000 $6,500

School Superintendent $17,000 $20,000

Sheriff $14,850 $17,800

Circuit Court Clerk $12,500 $17,800

Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973

Sneads Jaycees install Hunter as presidentNew officers were installed at the annual Sneads Jaycees installation and awards banquet Saturday: Bill Hunter, president; Bubba Faircloth, first vice president; Larry Beauchamp, second vice president; Mike Hatton, secretary; Raymond Walden, treasurer; James Edwards, state director; and Richard Gable, Jerry Howell and Jim Glissom, directors.

People are also reading…

Honored to receive “Outstanding Young Farmers” awards were Jerry Howell and Nathan Arnold. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973

Board member to talk river with neighboring countiesJackson County commissioners are expected Tuesday to select a representative from among themselves to establish liaison with five other area counties that border the Apalachicola River.

Recently, area officials have become concerned over developments regarding the river of which they have had little notice or information. —Jackson County Floridan, Monday, June 11, 1973

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cake contest draws nearly 40 bakers

Cake contest draws nearly 40 bakers

Sean Livingston spends most of his days keeping Marianna’s roadways in good shape for drivers. But this longtime street department employee ha…

Sex crimes charged in Jackson County

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a press release that Arland “Andy” Andreasen, 70, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Ba…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert