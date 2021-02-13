From the Floridan archives: 1973

Commission tells Craven to wait on fund request

Sheriff Ronnie Craven will have to wait another two weeks to learn the fate of a $56,867 supplementary budget request he faced Jackson County Commissioners with Tuesday.

Craven pared down $9,784 from the original $66,651 request he informed commissioners on Jan. 5 he needed in order to comply with stringent judicial reform provisions. He was told Tuesday to come back at the next session in two weeks for an answer from the board.

The new sheriff had placed the commission on notice that he would need the extras funds to comply with regulations and adequately patrol the county. Later, he informed the board he was bypassing them and asking the State Board of Appeals to approve the funds. That state entity rejected the emergency nature of Craven’s request and advised him to formally ask the county commission.

Herman Larramore, legal counsel for the sheriff’s department, pleaded Craven’s cause before the board, asserting it was impossible for the department to adequately patrol the county under the current budget. He added that judicial reform requirements made it mandatory to hire booking officers, jail matrons, and extra personnel to care for alcoholics and mentally ill persons.