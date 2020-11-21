From the Floridan archives: 1973

City to hear rezoning appeal

The Marianna City Commission decided yesterday to seek additional information from developers of a proposed shopping center here before hearing their appeal for rezoning of the property on which they want to place the center. No hearing date was set.

The Commission’s action followed by only a day and a half rejection of the rezoning by the city Zoning Board. But in yesterday’s session, Board Chairman Jeanette Vickery, responding to a question from Mayor Bob Pforte, said she felt the result might have been different if several key issues — traffic, pollution, and a proposed buffer — had been settled prior to the vote.

Part of the tract is currently zoned industrial, part residential. The developers want the tract rezoned commercial but proposed to leave the 300 feet of woodland between the center and the nearest resident zoned residential. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 22, 1973

