From the Floridan archives: 1973

Gillenwater, Donaldson, Hand, Turner to head Chamber of Commerce

Kelso Gillenwater, editor and publisher of the Floridan, has been elected president of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for 1974.

At its October session, the chamber’s board of directors also unanimously elected:

-Harold Donaldson, vice president and cashier of Citizens State Bank, vice president-finance and special projects.

-Richard Hand, co-owner of Hand Furniture Company, vice president-community development.

-Jerome Turner, secretary-treasurer of Turner’s Inc., treasurer.

The new slate assumes office Jan. 1. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 2, 1973

Labor survey set

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce announced Saturday that Kuhlman Electric Company, a multi-million dollar manufacturer of electrical distribution transformers, is “seriously considering” Marianna for location of a new 500-employee plant.

A two-day labor survey, to be held at the Florida State Employment Service office on Caledonia Street in Marianna, will determine the decision.