From the Floridan archives: 1973

Stock market, fuel prices up

Don’t turn the thermostat back up or all the lights back on. But a few bright spots have pierced the darkness of the energy crisis.

The stock market continued its upward surge Monday, a research firm said the Arab oil embargo wouldn’t be as severe as expected, and an Arab oil minister said conditions for the embargo have changed.

The Petroleum Industry Research Foundation Inc. said Monday the U.S. fuel shortage will be a little less severe the first three months of 1974 than the government had thought. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1973

Land Bank meeting

More than 100 attended the stockholders meeting of the Federal Land Bank Association of Marianna Thursday night in the Marianna High School cafeteria.