From the Floridan archives: 1973

Hunting matters spark hot debate

“You’re looking at five men who are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” Jackson County Commission Chairman Don Price told a standing-room-only group of more than 140 persons on hand Friday in the circuit courtroom to argue — heatedly, as it turned out — the pros and cons of redistricting deer hunting in the county.

Tempers flared, but when it was all over — at least 30 people had their say — the only thing that had changed was the time of day.

The situation most recently emerged on Nov. 27, when about 15 property owners from the northeast part of the county appeared before the county commission and asked for help in controlling deer hunting. They complained of unsafe shooting, trespassing and the use of uncontrolled hunting dogs.

During follow-up at a Dec. 7 meeting, property owners’ complaints were met with hunters arguing that most hunters respected others’ rights and a small percentage of “black sheep” could be blamed for incidents described by owners.