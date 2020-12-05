From the Floridan archives: 1973

Hunting matters spark hot debate
“You’re looking at five men who are damned if they do and damned if they don’t,” Jackson County Commission Chairman Don Price told a standing-room-only group of more than 140 persons on hand Friday in the circuit courtroom to argue — heatedly, as it turned out — the pros and cons of redistricting deer hunting in the county.
Tempers flared, but when it was all over — at least 30 people had their say — the only thing that had changed was the time of day.
The situation most recently emerged on Nov. 27, when about 15 property owners from the northeast part of the county appeared before the county commission and asked for help in controlling deer hunting. They complained of unsafe shooting, trespassing and the use of uncontrolled hunting dogs.
During follow-up at a Dec. 7 meeting, property owners’ complaints were met with hunters arguing that most hunters respected others’ rights and a small percentage of “black sheep” could be blamed for incidents described by owners.
An ordinance from Gadsden County was used as an example of what might be passed here, but J.M. Rogers of the Jackson County Conservation Club said his group was opposed to it. Commissioner Fred Williams said he feared it would set a precedent toward restricting the right to bear arms.
A committee was formed to study the issue and possible solutions. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 9, 1973
Gasless Sunday continues
Americans facing the prospect of another “Gasless Sunday” filled their tanks Saturday and rearranged travel plans to avoid getting caught short on the highway.
An Association Press spot check showed the majority of service station owners again planned to comply with President Nixon’s request for a voluntary ban on gasoline sales from 9 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday.
Last Sunday — the first since Nixon made his plea — about 80 percent of the nation’s 220,000 service stations shut their pumps. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 9, 1973
Wallace to run again
Gov. George C. Wallace has made up his mind to run for an unprecedented third term as governor. He has told friends he plans an active campaign next year despite the paralysis caused by a 1972 assassination attempt.
After the gubernatorial election, the governor will turn his thoughts to the 1976 presidential election. Both Wallace and his most trusted friends say no decision has been made yet about a possible bid for the Democratic nomination. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Dec. 9, 1973
