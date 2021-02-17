From the Floridan archives: 1973

Slade West home unveiling to mark historic site here

Ceremonies will be observed at 3 p.m. Sunday commemorating an early local founder when the Jackson County Historical Commission places a marker at the former home of Dr. Theophilus West at the corner of Madison and Putnam Streets.

Recent designation of the West home brings to four the number of sites in Jackson County listed in the National Register of Historical Places. Great Oaks of Greenwood, Waddel Mill Pond, and Marianna’s Ely-Criglar Mansion are the other three.

Claude Reese, chairman of the county historical commission, said Dr. West, who died in 1923, served as a surgeon and pharmacist in Marianna after serving in the Confederate Army during the Civil War. Reese said he operated a drug store in downtown Marianna where Parisian is now located. The drug store was in business from about 1865 until 1910, Reese added. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 16, 1973

Cookie sale underway

Marianna Mayor Bob Pforte bought the first box of Girl Scout Cookies from members of Troop 122 of the Junior Girl Scouts of Marianna yesterday.