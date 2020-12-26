From the Floridan archives: 1973

Watergate tops news for 1973

Watergate — the scandal, its investigation and effects — was voted the top news story of 1973 by the editors and news directors of Associated Press member newspapers and radio and TV stations.

The other top 10 stories in order of balloting were: 2. Spiro T. Agnew; 3. the end of the war in Vietnam and release of the prisoners of war; 4. the economy; 5. war in the Middle East; 6. the energy crisis; 7. the slaying of 27 boys in Texas; 8. the death of Lyndon B. Johnson; 9. Skylab space missions; and 10. the revolution in Chile.

The poll was taken before the Arab oil cutoff generated a more severe energy crisis. — Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Dec. 27, 1973

Mitchell linked to veto of grand jury in dairy findings

Former Atty. Gen. John N. Mitchell turned down recommendations for a federal grand jury investigation of possible criminal violations by the nation’s largest dairy cooperative, the Justice Department has disclosed.

Mitchell eventually approved a civil antitrust suit against the cooperative, Associated Milk Producers Inc., which gave $202,000 to President Nixon’s reelection campaign.