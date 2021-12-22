From the Floridan archives: 1973

Huge Christmas scene adorns Marianna home

“This is small compared to what you’d see in Pennsylvania,” said Douglas Melvin of 514 Fairfax in Marianna, pointing to a huge four-foot by eight-foot Christmas display in his living room.

“Up there you’re snowed in a lot of the time and the people do things like this for a hobby,” he said.

The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native erects a winter scene complete with Christmas tree and electric train every year in his house.

When asked what it takes to construct the display, he replied, “A year’s supply of Floridans, a piece of 4’ x 8’ plywood, a roll of quilt ticking, five bags of artificial snow, two large cans of spray snow and a lot of patience.”

The living room is not the only thing he decorates. His front yard has an airborne Santa Claus with sleigh and reindeer, including a red-nosed Rudolph leading the pack.