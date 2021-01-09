From the Floridan archives: 1973

The same modus operandi was used at the City Hall, the investigator noted. Mayor Levy Hill went to work at 8 a.m. and found that the lock had been tampered with and the safe entered. Four hundred dollars in cash and an unidentified number of checks were missing.

Mrs. Linda Herndon, city clerk, has requested that all persons who have issued checks payable to the City to stop payment and issue another check.

Dean was assisted in both investigations by Earl Baxter, chief of police. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973

U.S. bombing curtails Viet war ability

Adm. Thomas H. Moorer said Tuesday the 12-day bombing blitz of Hanoi and Haiphong effectively curtailed North Vietnam’s ability to wage war in the South.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff also told newsmen the Pentagon has contingency plans for more bombing but said “I, like everyone else, hope a settlement can be reached,” at the Paris peace talks.

Asked if the White House gave any reason when it ordered the bombing resumed Dec. 18, Moorer replied, “no.” — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 1973

