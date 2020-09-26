From the Floridan archives: 1973

Sneads’ loveliest

Chosen to represent their city in the upcoming National Peanut Festival Beauty Pageant in Dothan are “Miss Sneads,” Susan Jackson, and “Little Miss Sneads,” Karen Lee Hatcher.

Susan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James E. Jackson, and Karen’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hatcher. Karen’s grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Louie Howell and Mr. and Mrs. Eulee Hatcher, all of Sneads. She is a second-grade student at the Sneads Annex. Susan graduated last year from Sneads High School and is now a freshman at Chipola Junior College. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 1973

Planning commission endorses moratorium

The Jackson County Planning Commission last night endorsed a moratorium on approval of subdivision plats imposed earlier by the Board of County Commissioners.

The Planning Commission, headed by T.E. Little of Marianna, took the “supportive” position after a lengthy discussion with planning experts about growth problems associated with large scale real estate development.