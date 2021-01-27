From the Floridan archives: 1973

A look at ‘depressed’ North Florida

The tidal wave of prosperity that washed over much of Florida after World War II somehow failed to seep into the Panhandle.

The northwest section of the state, nestling against the borders of Georgia and Alabama, is an area described in bureaucratic language as “economically depressed” and “culturally disadvantaged.”

The people who live here have a less obscure term for the condition detailed by lists of employment statistics, per capita income and educational levels.

They call it “poor.” — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Jan. 26, 1973

Shades makes it official; new industry has a home

Shades Inc. yesterday signed on the dotted line, shook hands all around and made official what many local leaders were heralding as a turnaround in Jackson County’s industrial recruitment fortunes.

The signing ceremony wrapped up months of negotiations between Shades, a manufacturer of woven wood fabric, and the city of Marianna.