From the Floridan archives: 1973

Candle power

With all the talk about the energy crisis, even the younger set is “turning on” to what it’s all about.

Seen all bundled up for houses with thermostats set six degrees lower were Melanie Shepard, 5, and Rob Cousson, 4. They decided to shed a little light on the situation with the use of a candle and found that it also makes a great hand-warmer.

Parents of the two are Mr. and Mrs. David Shepard and Mr. and Mrs. Robert Cousson, all of Marianna. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 29, 1973

Gulf Coast communities to undergo black-out period

Four Gulf Coast communities — Fort Meyers, Punta Gorda, Venus and Naples — were blacked out Wednesday night, leaving some 50,000 persons without electricity, according to Florida Power & Light Co.

Power, in most parts, was restored in a few hours, officials said.

The cause was not immediately known, but an FPL representative said 90 percent of blackouts in the company’s system had been due to vandalism since electrical workers went out on strike 29 days ago. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, Nov. 29, 1973