From the Floridan archives: 1973

As they did so, many of those who helped make their arrival in Marianna a reality looked on with pride as inside the spacious new facility new equipment awaited the initial crew of about 15 to resume weaving the elaborate window-covering material.

The informal ceremony, punctuated by good-natured kidding among the Shades and Marianna people who have come to know one another well over the past months, took only about 15 minutes. Paschich and Shades general manager Everett Nathan spoke briefly.

Paschich spoke of the rapidly growing market for the Shades product, a material only now coming into its own on a national and international scale. He spoke with pride and optimism of the prospects for the future of the Marianna plant, which will serve as Shades East Coast operation. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

McGill in pageant

Miss Pam McGill, 17, will go to Dothan, Ala. Wednesday as “Miss Marianna” to participate in the National Peanut Festival pageant. Judging will begin Wednesday night, when candidates will appear in evening gowns and bathing suits. Thursday night will be talent night. Miss McGill’s talent will be “The Hawaiian Wedding Dance.” The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James McGill also has the title of Miss Lake Seminole. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

