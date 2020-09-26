 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Floridan archives: 1973
0 comments
A LOOK BACK

From the Floridan archives: 1973

From the Floridan archives: 1973

Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

 FLORIDAN FILE

Sunland’s Charles Cox named regional director

Charles Cox, Superintendent at Marianna Sunland Training Center since 1970, has been promoted to Regional Director for Region IIA of the Division of Retardation, it was announced today by Jack McAllister, DR Director.

“Cox will continue supervision of the Marianna Sunland and has assumed responsibility for all other Division of Retardation functions in the region,” said McAllister. Region IIA is comprised of Walton, Holmes, Jackson, Washington, Bay, Calhoun, Gulf, Liberty and Franklin counties.

Cox, 45, joined the staff of Sunland in 1965 as Director of Cottage life and also served as Assistant Superintendent of Resident Care until his appointment as Superintendent. Prior to that, he spent 12 years in Marianna public schools as a guidance counselor and athletic coach. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

Local officials join Shades in dedicating new factory

Dignitaries representing all walks of life in Marianna gathered Friday at the Airport-Industrial Park to witness the formal “cutting of the ribbon” dedicating the handsome plant of Marianna’s newest industrial citizen.

Lee Paschich, the president of Shades Inc., a California-based manufacturer of woven wood-fabrics, was assisted in cutting the bright red satin by Marianna Mayor Bob Pforte.

As they did so, many of those who helped make their arrival in Marianna a reality looked on with pride as inside the spacious new facility new equipment awaited the initial crew of about 15 to resume weaving the elaborate window-covering material.

The informal ceremony, punctuated by good-natured kidding among the Shades and Marianna people who have come to know one another well over the past months, took only about 15 minutes. Paschich and Shades general manager Everett Nathan spoke briefly.

Paschich spoke of the rapidly growing market for the Shades product, a material only now coming into its own on a national and international scale. He spoke with pride and optimism of the prospects for the future of the Marianna plant, which will serve as Shades East Coast operation. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

McGill in pageant

Miss Pam McGill, 17, will go to Dothan, Ala. Wednesday as “Miss Marianna” to participate in the National Peanut Festival pageant. Judging will begin Wednesday night, when candidates will appear in evening gowns and bathing suits. Thursday night will be talent night. Miss McGill’s talent will be “The Hawaiian Wedding Dance.” The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James McGill also has the title of Miss Lake Seminole. — Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 14, 1973

Like JCFloridan on Facebook.

​Follow @JCFloridanNews on Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period:

Local

Graceville man dies in accident

  • Updated

A 62-year-old Graceville man was killed in a Washington County traffic accident on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to a report from the Florida…

Five local farms on 2020 Tour
Local

Five local farms on 2020 Tour

  • Updated

Five local outfits and friends are part of Farm Tour 2020. It’s set for Oct. 10-11, with more than 30 farms participating in a stretch from Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert