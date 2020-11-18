From the Floridan archives: 1973

County grounds nine vehicles

Nearly one-third of the county’s road maintenance vehicles will be put on a non-use basis, as the result of energy crisis action taken Tuesday by Jackson County Commissioners.

Effective Nov. 30, four dump trucks, two graders, a backhoe, front-loader and flat-bed truck will be temporarily retired by the county until fuel shortages are resolved or emergencies arise. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973

Price assumes duties

Don Price, District 1 County Commissioner from Graceville, was elected Tuesday to serve a one-year term as chairman of the Jackson County Commission. Price was elected to the commission for the first time last year.

The new chairman was born and reared in Graceville and graduated from the local high school in 1954. He worked in construction and the service station business. Presently, he farms and is a sales manager for a mobile home firm. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973

Marianna High Band gets ‘superior’ rating