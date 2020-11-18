From the Floridan archives: 1973

County grounds nine vehicles
Nearly one-third of the county’s road maintenance vehicles will be put on a non-use basis, as the result of energy crisis action taken Tuesday by Jackson County Commissioners.
Effective Nov. 30, four dump trucks, two graders, a backhoe, front-loader and flat-bed truck will be temporarily retired by the county until fuel shortages are resolved or emergencies arise. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973
Price assumes duties
Don Price, District 1 County Commissioner from Graceville, was elected Tuesday to serve a one-year term as chairman of the Jackson County Commission. Price was elected to the commission for the first time last year.
The new chairman was born and reared in Graceville and graduated from the local high school in 1954. He worked in construction and the service station business. Presently, he farms and is a sales manager for a mobile home firm. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973
Marianna High Band gets ‘superior’ rating
The Marianna High School Band returned from the Florida Bandmasters Association District II Marching Festival in Panama City Saturday, with a straight “superior” rating, an honor it has won for 10 consecutive years.
Allard French is director of the award-winning band. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973
No gas on Sunday?
The administration has considered forcing gasoline stations to close on Sundays because of the fuel shortage, Republican governors have been told.
John A. Love, President Nixon’s energy adviser, told a meeting of the Republican Governors Association:
“The first necessary step is that the people of the United States have to realize that this thing is for real. Unless they do have that understanding, they can’t move to the solutions that are available to us.” —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 1973
