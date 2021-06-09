From the Floridan archives: 1973

The task of collecting and distributing fines and forfeitures in Jackson County is being passed back and forth between a couple of county while officials of various municipalities such as Grand Ridge are beginning to ask when they will receive their share of monies due their city under Article Five of Florida’s judicial reform law. The subject came up at a recent county commission meeting, when Grand Ridge city officials questioned why they were not receiving funds legally due the city. Circuit Clerk Raymond Bruner said the sheriff’s department is collecting those monies and is responsible for distributing them, adding that he had been advised by a representative of the state Supreme Court and the Florida assistant auditor general to allow the sheriff’s department to do so. Bruner said those state officials expected the governing legislation to change, but it had not. On July 1, the responsibility will return to the circuit clerk’s office. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, June 15, 1973