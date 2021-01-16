From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cabinet delays decision on academy site
The controversy over the site for a police academy which has tied up construction of the training center for four years cropped up again Tuesday and the Cabinet sent the matter back for three more weeks of negotiations.
The Cabinet instructed its professional site selection committee and the General Services Department to negotiate with boards that have proposed the top five sites and return with figures on cost to the state at its next meeting Feb. 6.
Cabinet members questioned whether they could make a final decision without official declarations from the boards of county commissioners involved on whether the land for the academy would be given and who would pay for installing utilities such as water and sewers.
The Legislature voted $1 million in 1969 to set up the academy to train 150 policemen, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrolmen and other law enforcement officers a year. Communities immediately began competing to have the facility.
A selection committee report presented to the Cabinet Tuesday recommended its top choices: two sites in Gadsden County and two sites in Leon County.
A fifth site, which the report did not mention, is in Jackson County. Rep. Wayne Mixson, D-Marianna, and Bill Stanton, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, visited all Cabinet members Monday to lobby for their site. They said county officials made a firm commitment to give an old air base site, on which utilities would be installed at no cost to the state. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1973
Midwives in Jackson County delivered 78 babies last year
Resurgence in the art of midwifery is evident, even in the United States, according to health columnist, Dr. Lester L. Coleman, who says that 80 percent of all children in the world are reportedly delivered by midwives.
In many areas of the world, midwives are used to replace the overburdened physicians in the community, and in other areas, midwives are used because of financial reasons.
In Jackson County, seven practicing midwives — Chrystelle Smith and her daughter, Little Sallie Snell, from near Grand Ridge, Liza Christian near Bascom, Edna Pittman from the Jacob community, Flossie Russ near Campbellton and Annie Mae Jackson near Marianna — delivered 78 babies last year.
Three of the local midwives have facilities set up in their own homes for deliveries, but most deliver babies in the patient’s home. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1973
