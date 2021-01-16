From the Floridan archives: 1973

Cabinet delays decision on academy site

The controversy over the site for a police academy which has tied up construction of the training center for four years cropped up again Tuesday and the Cabinet sent the matter back for three more weeks of negotiations.

The Cabinet instructed its professional site selection committee and the General Services Department to negotiate with boards that have proposed the top five sites and return with figures on cost to the state at its next meeting Feb. 6.

Cabinet members questioned whether they could make a final decision without official declarations from the boards of county commissioners involved on whether the land for the academy would be given and who would pay for installing utilities such as water and sewers.

The Legislature voted $1 million in 1969 to set up the academy to train 150 policemen, sheriff’s deputies, highway patrolmen and other law enforcement officers a year. Communities immediately began competing to have the facility.