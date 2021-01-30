From the Floridan archives: 1973

Mastodon bones reveal Jackson’s ancient past

The ten-ton creature stood 10-feet tall and was around 200 years old when the last surges of life left him in a place to be known later as Spring Creek in Jackson County, Florida.

The huge creature was a mastodon and he died here 20,000 years ago — give or take a few days.

James Haisten and his son Jimmy, 10, of Panama City discovered remains of the gigantic mammal from the Pleistocene Age while on a diving expedition to the Marianna area recently.

Haisten, an electronics specialist with the U.S. Navy at Panama City, said the initial discovery came when he spotted part of a jawbone projecting above the water surface. He said he picked up the bone and had just about decided it was an unusual log when his son remarked, “There are some teeth on this side.”

That bone led to the discovery of ribs, vertebrae, leg bones, more teeth and chunks of the creature’s tusks. — Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1973

