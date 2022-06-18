From the Floridan archives: 1973

Hearing unleashes flood of opposition to river damsOnly Georgia interests stood up to a flood of opposition at a public hearing on an Army Corps of Engineers proposal to put dams, locks and dikes on the Apalachicola River. To the cheers of a crowd of more than 300 packed into the Marianna High School cafeteria Wednesday night, opposition came from every corner of Florida government, including Gov. Reubin Askew, U.S. Rep. Don Fuqua, Atty. Gen. Robert Shevin, Secretary of State Richard Stone and every environmental agency. Even Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s spokesman, K. Earl Durden of Dothan, said the engineers should find a better way to improve the barge traffic without sacrificing the environment. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, June 28, 1973

Auto theft solvedA 15-year-old resident of the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys and a 1964 blue Volkswagen parked at the school were both reported missing at 2:30 p.m. yesterday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said. At 7:16 today, the youth was reportedly picked up hitchhiking in Jacksonville, his home town, after being questioned. He told school officials he abandoned the car, which belongs to Arthur Adams of Tallahassee, on I-10 near Lake City. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, June 28, 1973

Grease fire extinguished; damage minorMarianna firemen responded to a call at 9:25 a.m. yesterday, to the residence of Callie Barrentine on Marion Street, where a grease fire was burning. Barrentine was reportedly attempting to cook butterbeans when she turned on “the wrong eye” and caught some grease on fire, which in turn caught a curtain on fire. The blaze was quickly extinguished and property damage was minor. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, June 28, 1973

White House initiates counterattack on Dean The White House has cast John W. Dean III as the mastermind and chief actor of the Watergate cover-up, painting him as a man ready to sacrifice the President to save himself from jail. But Dean refused to recant his story that President Nixon and his chief aides were fully aware of the lengthy and elaborate cover-up. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, June 28, 1973