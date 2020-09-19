From the Floridan archives: 1974

Chipola health center construction started

Construction of the $1.2 million Chipola Junior College Health Center got underway Monday morning.

The facility, which will contain a gymnasium and physical education classrooms, is scheduled to be completed in about 12 months, according to college officials.

Rep. Wayne Mixson, representatives of the college, the school’s board of trustees and those involved with planning and construction were on hand for yesterday’s groundbreaking.

The 35,000-square-foot building was approved by state officials at the urging of Mixson and former state Senate president Mallory Horne.

The new structure was designed by architect Charles A. Gaskin of Wewahitchka, and will be built by B and H Constriction Company of Quincy, which was awarded low bid last week.

School officials say the facility will accommodate a wide variety of physical education programs. The Chipola Indians basketball team — last year rated number two in the nation — will play home games in the building. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1974

