From the Floridan archives: 1974

County football teams to open season tonight

Football season is here and tonight all four Jackson County teams swing into action.

The Walton Braves from DeFuniak Springs invade Marianna tonight with 43 men to take on an improved Bulldog squad in Bulldog Stadium.

The Graceville Tigers tackle the Yellow Jackets of Vernon, while the Sneads Pirates travel to neighboring Cottondale to take on the Hornets.

“Marianna is the most impressive, most improved ball club in our conference. If we can beat them, we can beat anybody. I am really worried about this game tonight,” said Walton head football coach John Glasscock in an early morning telephone interview.

Asked about the condition of the squad and outlook, Glasscock continued, “Well, we run out of a multiple set, sometimes a winged T, a post set and the I formation. We have no injuries and I think we are about as ready as we are going to get. Our quarterback will be Sherryl Wilkerson and he will direct the offense. Our defense is led by 6’3”, 275 pound John Hydle. He is our defensive tackle on the right side. He is the only one who has any type of injury and he fell on his finger and broke it. We are coming to Marianna tonight with 42 men and hope to give you folks a run for your money.”

“Tonight, the ball game is going to depend entirely on execution,” Marianna coach Ron Clark said. “If we can execute the plays correctly, we have a chance to win. We think we are ready both offensively and defensively for this opener.”