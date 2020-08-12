From the Floridan archives: 1974

Plane crashes; pilot not hurt

A crop-dusting plane was demolished but the pilot walked away uninjured in an early afternoon crash yesterday in Graceville.

According to sheriff’s reports, around 12:05 p.m., a Piper Pawnee crop-dusting plane loaded with spray crashed near Highway 162 in Jackson County. The plane piloted by Randy Berry of Sanders Trailer Park, Chipley, and owned by Bill Cotton of Graceville, was spraying a soybean field owned by G.G. Shiver when the accident occurred. The aircraft was considered a total loss and its value estimated at $7,500.

Witnesses told Deputy Wayne Holand, the investigating officer, that the plane was coming in low, turned sideways, and suddenly crashed. Shiver and his brother, A.D. Shiver, drove to the crash site and found Berry walking in the field. The pilot reported the incident to the plane’s owner and was ordered to the Washington County Hospital, where he was listed in good condition yesterday.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and FAA are continuing the investigation. — Jackson County Floridan, Aug. 18, 1974

How local candidates spend campaign money

Almost $12,000 had been raised as of last Monday to finance the campaigns of the 17 men and women running for county commission and school board vacancies in Jackson County. Public records reveal:

-The average campaign “war chest” for each candidate was about $680; average expenditures, $595.