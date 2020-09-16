From the Floridan archives: 1974

Eckerd visits Marianna, enjoys Bulldog football

The federal government needs a law prohibiting deficit spending, republican U.S. Senate candidate Jack Eckerd said in Marianna Friday.

Eckerd said he feels the major cause of inflation is government spending, which, he said, could best be curtailed by implementation of a non-deficit spending law similar to Florida’s.

The candidate spent a major portion of the day Friday campaigning in Marianna, winding up his activities that night at the Marianna High School football game.

Eckerd met briefly with the press at the Holiday Inn, where he answered questions on inflation, foreign relations, the death penalty and Senate democratic candidate Bill Gunter.

Eckerd said he would “take a lesson from the Arabs” and establish a get-tough policy with the rest of the world. He said that he feels the death penalty is called for in certain specific instances. —Jackson County Floridan, Sept. 29, 1974

Grand opening begins today

The formal opening of Grant City will begin tomorrow morning with ribbon-cutting ceremonies at 9 a.m.