From the Floridan archives: 1974

Florida Good Sam Club rally draws hundreds

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 106 families had pre-registered for the Florida Good Sam Club rally at the Arrowhead Campground.

The Good Sam Club is an organization of campers and the purpose of the rally was to get members and interested campers together to introduce them to rally camping and Good Sam officers.

“We have been very well-received by the community,” said Florida State Wagonmaster Harold H. Hudson Jr.

Previous rallies have been held in south and central Florida, said Hudson. The purpose of this rally, officers said, was to make attendance easier for Panhandle residents. — Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974

PSC checks legality of fuel hikes

TALLAHASSEE (AP) – Public Service Commissioner Paula Hawkins has asked Atty. Gen. Robert Shevin for an opinion on the legality of clauses that allow two electric utilities to raise rates as fuel prices increase.