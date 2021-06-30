 Skip to main content
From the Floridan archives: 1974
A LOOK BACK

From the Floridan archives: 1974

From the Floridan archives: 1974

Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

Florida Good Sam Club rally draws hundreds

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 106 families had pre-registered for the Florida Good Sam Club rally at the Arrowhead Campground.

The Good Sam Club is an organization of campers and the purpose of the rally was to get members and interested campers together to introduce them to rally camping and Good Sam officers.

“We have been very well-received by the community,” said Florida State Wagonmaster Harold H. Hudson Jr.

Previous rallies have been held in south and central Florida, said Hudson. The purpose of this rally, officers said, was to make attendance easier for Panhandle residents. — Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974

PSC checks legality of fuel hikes

TALLAHASSEE (AP) – Public Service Commissioner Paula Hawkins has asked Atty. Gen. Robert Shevin for an opinion on the legality of clauses that allow two electric utilities to raise rates as fuel prices increase.

In a letter to Shevin, Mrs. Hawkins contended that public hearings were not held before Florida Power Corp.’s fuel adjustment charge was changed and the PSC issued guidelines for calculating the charge for Gulf Power Corp. customers. — Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974

Hobby becomes quite profitable

Bob L’Heureaux’s love for shrimp boats has been transformed into quite a profitable hobby.

He makes scale model boats, and his latest creation, a 4 x 4.5 foot replica of a shrimp boat, was so authentic that he used it for a down payment on a new van. He was allowed $850 for the boat, which was patterned after the “Western Arrow,” a shrimp boat on which he worked for more than seven years out of Freeport, Tex. — Jackson County Floridan, July 14, 1974

