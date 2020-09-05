From the Floridan archives: 1974

County moves adoption of building regulations

The Jackson County Commission took initial steps Friday toward implementing building codes for the county.

On a motion from Commissioner M.A. Schack, the Commission voted unanimously to adopt — with certain exceptions — the Southern Standard Building Code.

The board instructed their attorney, Rush Cowherd, to prepare the ordinance for publication and a public hearing.

The pending adoption of the code follows on the heels of recent complaints of shoddy construction practices in Jackson County. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1974

Contractor has license revoked

A Graceville contractor had his privileges to build in Jackson County revoked Friday by unanimous vote of the county commission.

Following several months of maneuvering, the commission, on a motion of Fred Williams, agreed that charges of poor workmanship against contractor K.M. Jones were justified and that his county certificate of competency should be lifted.

Specifically, Jones was charged with 14 counts of substandard building on a house he was constructing for the Clarence Alday family. Jones said he would rectify all incidents of poor workmanship, if the Aldays — one of several county residents who complained to state officials about Jones’ work — would permit him to do so.

Mrs. Alday, who was present at the meeting, indicated she was not interested in Jones’ offer. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 1974