From the Floridan archives: 1974
From the Floridan ARCHIVES | Friday, Aug. 16, 1974

Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 16, 1974, page 1A.

 FLORIDAN FILE

City fire in garage contained

Marianna city firemen quickly extinguished a garage fire last night, despite a delayed call and an incorrect address. Fire Chief John Burch said the structure was saved, but some items store inside were destroyed. He said the telephone company operator told the fire department the blaze was on Broad Street; however, as the crew left the station, they noticed smoke coming from the 400 N. Jefferson St. home of Joanne Martin.

Later, Martin told the firemen she panicked and called the operator, who apparently confused the address. The cause of the fire had yet to be determined, though Burch said spontaneous combustion was possible, since the garage contained numerous bottles and cans of paint and gasoline. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 16, 1974

Butcher’s complaint chopped

Dick P. Hardison, State Division of Health sanitation consultant for N.W. Florida defended a local food inspector after a complaint was issued by a Sneads meatcutter, who asked county commissioners to find out why county food inspector Bill J. Dean was inspecting his store, in addition to the inspections made by state employees.

The meatcutter also complained that Dean had gone behind his counter without wearing a hat. Hardison said the attorney general ruled that county employees are considered state employees and their credentials are valid. He added that, unlike for food service employees, there are no specific hair regulations for food inspectors.

Dean said he always kept his hair matted down with hairspray, but was willing to wear a hat, if asked. Hardison said he felt the county had an inadequate sanitation program until Dean was hired. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 16, 1974

A look back at local history through the Jackson County Floridan archives.

