From the Floridan archives: 1974

All is smooth in county schools

A survey of school officials indicates that the 1974-75 school year has had a “smooth beginning,” and according to Superintendent Robert Childs, the smoothest he has witnessed since he has been in the profession.

Childs attributes this success to a better job of organizing and to the new salary schedule, which has been “so pleasing to the teachers that it has quelled some of their personal problems.”

A recently approved pay increase for all school employees meant a $1,100 increase for first-year teachers.

Almost 4,000 students are now attending Marianna’s four public schools. An increased enrollment is expected after the Labor Day weekend. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

Patience asked if paper is late

The Circulation Department of the Floridan has reminded readers they will be receiving their newspapers a little late now that school has begun.

Circulation Manager Luther Bush said the paperboys get out of school around 3 p.m., then have to roll their papers before beginning their deliveries.

The papers should reach their destinations by 5:30 p.m. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

After the fire

Firemen Don Beasley and Danny Guy carried a smoke ejector to the fire truck after extinguishing a stove fire at 840 West Clay Street yesterday at 11:25 a.m.

According to the firemen, the home was damaged by smoke and flames after a ham and a pot of rice left cooking on the stove boiled out and caught fire.