From the Floridan archives: 1974
A LOOK BACK

From the Floridan archives: 1974

From the Floridan archives: 1974

Jackson County Floridan, Aug. 30, 1974, page A1.

 FLORIDAN FILE

All is smooth in county schools

A survey of school officials indicates that the 1974-75 school year has had a “smooth beginning,” and according to Superintendent Robert Childs, the smoothest he has witnessed since he has been in the profession.

Childs attributes this success to a better job of organizing and to the new salary schedule, which has been “so pleasing to the teachers that it has quelled some of their personal problems.”

A recently approved pay increase for all school employees meant a $1,100 increase for first-year teachers.

Almost 4,000 students are now attending Marianna’s four public schools. An increased enrollment is expected after the Labor Day weekend. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

Patience asked if paper is late

The Circulation Department of the Floridan has reminded readers they will be receiving their newspapers a little late now that school has begun.

Circulation Manager Luther Bush said the paperboys get out of school around 3 p.m., then have to roll their papers before beginning their deliveries.

The papers should reach their destinations by 5:30 p.m. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

After the fire

Firemen Don Beasley and Danny Guy carried a smoke ejector to the fire truck after extinguishing a stove fire at 840 West Clay Street yesterday at 11:25 a.m.

According to the firemen, the home was damaged by smoke and flames after a ham and a pot of rice left cooking on the stove boiled out and caught fire.

In addition to smoke damage, the stove was ruined and the pipes behind it were burned. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

Oak Hollow

A new store will open in Marianna in mid-September.

Oak Hollow, at 415 Clinton Street, will feature handcrafted items for the home, knickknacks and exotic gifts, according to proprietors Eloise Turner and Patty Green, who have spent the last three months completely renovating the former residential building for the opening. — Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Aug. 30, 1974

