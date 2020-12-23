From the Floridan archives: 1974

Parties agree: Sheriff will patrol city of Cottondale

The sheriff’s department will provide a full-time deputy for the Cottondale area, as the result of an agreement expected to be finalized this week. Under terms of the agreement, the sheriff’s department will hire a new deputy with federal funds originally earmarked as salary for a Cottondale city policeman. In return, the sheriff will provide police protection in Cottondale and the surrounding areas. Sheriff Ronald Craven said he hopes to have a deputy operating in the city by Jan. 1.

The plan was approved last week by county commissioners, who agreed to the switch in funds provided through the Comprehensive Employment Training Act, under which counties and municipalities are granted funds for the hiring of public service employees. Positions for 17 employees had been approved by the commission earlier this year, but local director of the program, Layfette Burch, told commissioners last Friday that Cottondale had not successfully filled the position of policeman originally allocated. The new deputy will be paid primarily with CETA funds, but will also receive county funds to make up the difference in salaries. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 1974, page 1A

