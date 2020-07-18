From the Floridan archives: 1974

Hospital to debate tax debate

In a special election Tuesday, residents of the Graceville-Campbellton Hospital District will decide whether the present tax base should be continued for 20 years to pay for the planned 25-bed expansion.

Hospital Administrator John F. Howell said the hospital now has 25 beds that have had 80-100 percent occupancy for the past three weeks.

The hospital will issue and sell bonds to pay for the expansion.

If approved Tuesday, the tax continuation would pay off those bonds over 20 years. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, July 25, 1974

Steak house given go-ahead on tie-in

Jim’s Steak House was given the go-ahead Wednesday by the Marianna City Commission to tie into the city gas line with safety features required by the State Fire Marshal’s office on restaurant equipment.

The special session was called at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the appliances in the steak house, owned by Jimmy Harkins, which did not meet state safety standards.

The State Hotel and Motel Association has refused to give Harkins a license and the City would not allow him to tie into the gas system unless the features were added. —Jackson County Floridan, Thursday, July 25, 1974

Impeachment resolution assured

Twenty-seven House Judiciary Committee members are awaiting their turns to debate the impeachment question, although one Republican says a decision against President Nixon already is a foregone conclusion.