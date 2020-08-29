From the Floridan archives: 1974

Former mayors reunite

A banquet honoring all ex-mayors of Marianna was given by the city commissioners at Jim’s Steak House last Thursday at 7 p.m.

The mayors who had not been honored publicly before were presented plaques engraved with their names and the dates they served as mayor. State Rep. Wayne Mixson presented the plaques.

Among those recognized during the event were Bill Reddoch, C.C. Brown Sr., Dallas Malloy, Fred Harris, Frank Hudnall, Bob Pforte, Herbert Hayles and Dr. R.L. McLendon. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1974

Prowling porker victim in auto vs. animal war

Automobile accidents continued to take the lives of Jackson County livestock this week as a prowling porker was slaughtered on Highway 231 last night when he stepped into the path of a passing car, the FHP said.

Continuing this hog, three hogs and a cow have been killed in recent area mishaps. A second cow walked away after being struck by a semi last week.

In last night’s accident, Ronnie Carpenter of North Carolina, driving a 1974 Ford, was southbound on 231 when a hog ran into the road. Damage to the car was estimated at $250, and the hog, which was unclaimed, was valued at $75. Trooper J.B. Gainer investigated. — Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 1974

Ford says guilt implied in acceptance of pardon

President Ford says Richard M. Nixon’s acceptance of a pardon could be construed as an admission of guilt, but Ford’s unyielding defense of the clemency has failed to still criticism of his decision.