From the Floridan archives: 1974

Runaway ostrich startles motoristsWith a deft flip of a coiled rope, Dr. Richard “Marlin Perkins” Schulz yesterday lassoed his escaped ostrich, setting the stage for the old sock-over-the-head trick and a safe return to the animal’s pasture.

Actually, it wasn’t all that funny for the Schulz family or the ostrich, who was struck at least twice by hit-and-run drivers on U.S. Highway 90.

Schulz, a Marianna physician, keeps numerous varieties of animals on his farm, including camels, llamas and deer. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974

Marianna man

is killed in

Tallahassee shootingA 41-year-old Marianna man was shot and killed yesterday by a Tallahassee policeman after he reportedly assaulted the officer with a butcher knife as he was investigating a routine automobile accident.

Dead in the mishap is Timothy Bell of Marianna.

Bell, a former resident of Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, was involved in a traffic accident in Marianna at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when he collided with a police car while driving the 1966 Pontiac that was destroyed in the Tallahassee wreck. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974

Stone to open race

in countyU.S. Senate candidate Richard “Dick” Stone officially opened his campaign in Jackson County today.

The former Florida secretary of state was the featured guest at a luncheon at Tony’s Restaurant, to which about 100 had been invited.

The Jackson County stop — on the first day of qualifying for state and national offices in Florida — was the first day of a 67-county “All Florida Campaign Tour” planned by Stone. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974

Attorneys debate executive powersThe Supreme Court has begun deliberations — based on 459 pages of briefs, three hours of oral argument and a file including still-secret material — on President Nixon’s Watergate claim of executive privilege.

A lawyer for special Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski, Philip Lacovara, asked the court in a historic hearing Monday to “explicitly, decisively and definitively” uphold a lower court order directing Nixon to produce records of 64 White House conversations. —Jackson County Floridan, July 9, 1974