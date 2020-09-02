From the Floridan archives: 1974

Susan Gregg is ‘Little Miss’
Susan Gregg, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Gregg, was crowned “Little Miss Marianna” from a field of 23 contestants at the annual pageant held Saturday night in the Chipola Junior College auditorium.
First runner-up was Faith Baggett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Baggett, and second runner-up was Kathryn Stoutamire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Stoutamire.
All three local elementary schools were represented in the winner’s circle: Miss Gregg is a student at Riverside; Miss Baggett goes to Jackson Christian School; and Miss Stoutamire attends Golson.
The pageant, sponsored by the Anchor Club of Marianna, was emceed by Bill McKee. Anchor Admiral Judges were Mr. and Mrs. Harvie McClure and Mrs. Milton Davis, all of Graceville, and entertainment was by Sybil’s Dance Studio.
The new “Little Miss” will represent Marianna in the Peanut Festival Contest in Dothan. She was crowned by last year’s winner, Julie Sheffield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sheffield.
Other contestants in the pageant, each of whom received a small trophy, were: Kimberly Braxton, Carrie Clikas, Katherine Daffin, Jacqueline English, Stephanie Holland, Anna Houston, Loria Howard, Jennie Hunt, Rhonda Ingram, Mary McDaniel, Stacy McNeal, Heather O’Steen, Elizabeth Pender, Penny Redmon, Dianna Register, Myla Sims, Regina Sylvester, Kim Walsh, Lisa Joy Williams and Cherise Wilson. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1974
Juveniles arrested in car theft
Two juvenile runaways from Midland, Michigan, were arrested at 8:40 a.m. Sunday in a stolen vehicle and taken to the Detention Home in Panama City, said the Marianna City Police yesterday.
Officer Claude Widner, traveling west on Lafayette Street Sunday morning, said he saw two boys acting suspiciously in a 1974 Maverick. He ran a license check and discovered that the vehicle was stolen.
Trooper Ronnie Miles from the Florida Highway Patrol and Deputy Harold Glisson of the Sheriff’s Department assisted Widner in the arrest. The youths were charged with possession of a stolen automobile. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1974
ACTION LINE Question: I filed charges at the police station against a man in Marianna two weeks ago. As of this day, a warrant has not been served. How long does it take for an arrest to be made?
ACTION LINE Answer: When a charge is filed, according to J.J. McCrary, investigator for the State Attorney’s office, sheriff’s investigators work the case to determine the circumstances of the crime and question witnesses, etc. If they find sufficient evidence, the case is turned over to the state attorney’s office and the case is reviewed. If enough evidence is found to prosecute, the state attorney’s office orders that an arrest be made. When evidence is insufficient, the state attorney announces “no information” and the case is dropped. Frequently, investigations take several weeks. The case you are referring to is still under investigation and the state attorney hopes a decision will be available shortly. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1974
