From the Floridan archives: 1974

Susan Gregg is ‘Little Miss’

Susan Gregg, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Harold Gregg, was crowned “Little Miss Marianna” from a field of 23 contestants at the annual pageant held Saturday night in the Chipola Junior College auditorium.

First runner-up was Faith Baggett, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Baggett, and second runner-up was Kathryn Stoutamire, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ken Stoutamire.

All three local elementary schools were represented in the winner’s circle: Miss Gregg is a student at Riverside; Miss Baggett goes to Jackson Christian School; and Miss Stoutamire attends Golson.

The pageant, sponsored by the Anchor Club of Marianna, was emceed by Bill McKee. Anchor Admiral Judges were Mr. and Mrs. Harvie McClure and Mrs. Milton Davis, all of Graceville, and entertainment was by Sybil’s Dance Studio.

The new “Little Miss” will represent Marianna in the Peanut Festival Contest in Dothan. She was crowned by last year’s winner, Julie Sheffield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Sheffield.

Other contestants in the pageant, each of whom received a small trophy, were: Kimberly Braxton, Carrie Clikas, Katherine Daffin, Jacqueline English, Stephanie Holland, Anna Houston, Loria Howard, Jennie Hunt, Rhonda Ingram, Mary McDaniel, Stacy McNeal, Heather O’Steen, Elizabeth Pender, Penny Redmon, Dianna Register, Myla Sims, Regina Sylvester, Kim Walsh, Lisa Joy Williams and Cherise Wilson. —Jackson County Floridan, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 1974

