From the Floridan archives: 1977

Harkins to retireMarianna Mayor Jim Harkins will not seek reelection to the city commission. After a total of three terms (two of them in the 1960s) on that board, Harkins announced that he would be stepping down to devote more time to his business interests. “It has been an honor to be on the Commission and serve the community,” Harkins told the Floridan, “but the completion of the stretch of I-10 through this area and other factors make it necessary for me to regroup my businesses.” Without endorsing anyone, Harkins encouraged capable persons to “come forth and qualify for the campaign.”