From the Floridan archives: 1977

Marianna Mayor
Harkins to retireMarianna Mayor Jim Harkins will not seek reelection to the city commission. After a total of three terms (two of them in the 1960s) on that board, Harkins announced that he would be stepping down to devote more time to his business interests. “It has been an honor to be on the Commission and serve the community,” Harkins told the Floridan, “but the completion of the stretch of I-10 through this area and other factors make it necessary for me to regroup my businesses.” Without endorsing anyone, Harkins encouraged capable persons to “come forth and qualify for the campaign.”
Police Chief Wiley George Pittman announced that he would run for another term as chief and City Clerk Frances Ratzlaff said she intended to qualify to run for reelection, but Commissioner J.D. Swearingen, whose term also expires soon, was still undecided. He said the pressure of running a business and being in office at the same time could be a factor, if he chooses not to run.
Ratzlaff said anyone who’d been a registered voter in Marianna for the past year could qualify for one of the vacancies. Qualifying fees are $5 for commission seats and $25 for either the city clerk or police chief position. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Oct. 28, 1977
These deals are a screamDuring Saturday’s “Moonlight Madness” sale at Woolworth Department Store in Rivergate Plaza, don’t miss the latest “As Seen on TV” children’s Halloween costumes: Bionic Woman, 6 Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman and Batman disguises are $3.27 each. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Oct. 28, 1977
SBA cold to rules
change requestFlorida Commissioner of Agriculture Doyle Conner told a group of farmers in Marianna Thursday night that the Small Business Administration turned a cold shoulder to a requested rules change to benefit local cattle raisers. The change would have relaxed loan qualifying requirements for area cattle producers and farm-related businesses, who are being hit hard by recent drought conditions. Currently, cattle farmers are eligible for assistance only if their cattle die: $40 per acre compensation for lost pasture land and actual value compensation for dead cattle. A report prepared by agriculture expert R.D. Bennett and local agriculture loan officer Jan Shadburn said the guidelines are “unrealistic.” Also in attendance at the meeting was Wayne Mixson, who serves as chairman of the Florida House’s Agriculture Committee. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Oct. 28, 1977
