From the Floridan archives: 1980

Goodson joins sheriff’s race

Cairl Goodson announced his intentions this week to become a candidate for the office of Jackson County Sheriff.

Goodson attended public school in Covington County, Alabama, and night classes at Chipola Junior College. He completed training at the Florida Highway Patrol Academy in Tallahassee, Firearms Training School, FBI General Law Enforcement School, Police Officers Standards and Training Council, and FBI Firearms Specialized School.

He served more than three years as a Driver License Examiner in the Marianna district and 10 years as deputy sheriff in the capacities of jailor, criminal deputy, civil deputy, transportation officer and investigator.

Goodson is married to the former Nettie Ann Roberson of Campbellton. They have two children and three grandchildren. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, June 1, 1980

Wiley announces reelection bid

County Commissioner Fred G. Wiley announced Friday that he intends to seek reelection to his District 3 commission seat.