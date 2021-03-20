From the Floridan archives: 1980

Old edition donated to Chipola library

An old edition of a novel written by Caroline Lee Hentz, who was buried in Marianna in 1856, has been donated to the Chipola Junior College Library by Dean James A. Lewis. Hentz’s novels were popular, particularly in the South, during the late 1800s. Born and reared in Massachusetts, Hentz spent her life in various Southern locations and is buried next to her husband in the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church cemetery.

Lewis, whose hobby is locating rare books, found “Linda, or the Young Pilot of Belle Creole,” written in 1850, after a request by Merle Houston, Chipola’s director of Library Services. Houston is trying to acquire the complete works of Hentz for the library’s Florida collection. Like other rare books in the Chipola Library, the book donated by Lewis may not be checked out.

All of Hentz’ novels support slavery and present a romantic view of Southern plantation life. Her most successful book, “The Planter’s Northern Bride,” was a rebuttal to Harriet Beecher Stowe’s anti-slavery book, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 19, 1980

Fate of hostages not a ‘priority’An Iranian diplomat who met with Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini said today the U.S. Embassy hostage issue will not be resolved before May 15. He said he was told the Americans’ fate will not be a “priority” item on the agenda of the new Iranian Parliament. At the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, the United States charged that the Moslem militants holding the embassy had treated their American captives harshly during the first weeks of the takeover. The 50 Americans at the embassy were spending their 137th day in captivity. —Jackson County Floridan, Wednesday, March 19, 1980

