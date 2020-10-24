From the Floridan archives: 1980

Brasher wears the crown

Sneads High School senior Paula Brasher was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time festivities of the Sneads football game against Carrabelle, who went on to win 20-8. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.

Chipola Junior College budget deficit examined

A more than $113,000 budget deficit was the focus of a Chipola Junior College board of trustees meeting, leaving some board members wondering how the deficit wasn’t discovered until nearly four months into the new fiscal year. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.

Legislators, property appraisers to meet

Jackson County Property Appraiser Herbert Lockey has arranged a meeting at the Holiday Inn of area legislators and property appraisers, where the main item to be discussed is expected to be the pros and cons of Florida’s “Truth in Millage” act. Lockey said he planned to ask legislators to take a close look as establishing additional homestead exemptions for the elderly and disabled. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.

Speeders caught by the dozens