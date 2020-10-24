From the Floridan archives: 1980

Brasher wears the crown
Sneads High School senior Paula Brasher was crowned Homecoming Queen during half-time festivities of the Sneads football game against Carrabelle, who went on to win 20-8. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.
Chipola Junior College budget deficit examined
A more than $113,000 budget deficit was the focus of a Chipola Junior College board of trustees meeting, leaving some board members wondering how the deficit wasn’t discovered until nearly four months into the new fiscal year. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.
Legislators, property appraisers to meet
Jackson County Property Appraiser Herbert Lockey has arranged a meeting at the Holiday Inn of area legislators and property appraisers, where the main item to be discussed is expected to be the pros and cons of Florida’s “Truth in Millage” act. Lockey said he planned to ask legislators to take a close look as establishing additional homestead exemptions for the elderly and disabled. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.
Speeders caught by the dozens
Gov. Bob Graham issued a law cracking down on speed limit violations and ordered the Florida Highway Patrol to strictly enforce it. The new law imposes a higher fine, $25, for anyone driving over 55 mph; $50 for going over 66 mph; and $75 for speeding faster than 80 mph. To enforce the measure, FHP districts were issued an airplane to track speeders. In the Marianna district, with the airplane in use and the temporary assistance of Graham’s “Wolf Pack” task force (which moved from district to district, helping local officials with the crackdown), results were astonishing. From 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning, there were 94 arrests made by the combined Marianna patrol, more than half of them from task force members targeting highways 90 and 231. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.
In the running
Girls vying for the title of Junior Miss Alford included Rita Glass, Brenda Lee Barnes, Nancy Myers, Deana Lashley, Vickie Barnes, Judy Morris and Diane Myers. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, Oct. 26, 1980.
