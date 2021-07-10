From the Floridan archives: 1980

Wiley announces reelection bid

County Commissioner Fred G. Wiley announced Friday that he intends to seek reelection to his District 3 commission seat. “Due to forthcoming problems in 1980 and 1981 affecting Jackson County and mandated programs by the State Legislature, I feel I owe in to the people of Jackson County to continue serving the entire county in a conservative and honest manner,” Wiley said. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, June 1, 1980

Social Security gets reprieve for five daysWhile banks are ready to honor benefit checks for 35 million Social Security recipients, President Carter’s 10-cent gas fee appears headed for cancellation. Opponents of the unpopular levy wrung a commitment from congressional leaders Friday for a showdown floor vote on the dime-a-gallon fee next Wednesday. That was price paid by House and Senate leaders to obtain passage of an emergency five-day extension of the federal debt ceiling. Failure to pass the extension by midnight tonight could have hung up Social Security and other government benefit checks. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, June 1, 1980

Goodson joins sheriff’s raceCairl Goodson announced his intentions this week to become a candidate for the office of Jackson County Sheriff. Goodson attended public school in Covington County, Alabama, and night classes at Chipola Junior College. He completed training at the Florida Highway Patrol Academy in Tallahassee, Firearms Training School, FBI General Law Enforcement School, Police Officers Standards and Training Council, and FBI Firearms Specialized School. He served more than three years as a Driver License Examiner in the Marianna district and 10 years as deputy sheriff. —Jackson County Floridan, Sunday, June 1, 1980