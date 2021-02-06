From the Floridan archives: 1982

Fred Williams says he’s sick and tired of excessive government spending and says a lot of Jackson County farmers like him are fed up, too. “A family farm can’t make it anymore,” said the World War II veteran who is with the American Agricultural Movement. Taxes, interest rates and high-priced public officials are all to blame, according to Williams. He calls the Department of Natural Resources’ purchase of environmentally endangered lands one of the biggest “rip-offs.” The Grand Ridge resident is opposed to the half-cent sales tax increase currently being discussed by legislators. He says he’s not sure that money would actually be returned to the county. —Jackson County Floridan, Friday, Feb. 5, 1982