From the Floridan archives: 1982

Delegation participates
in college celebrationAbout 45 delegates, including Chipola Junior College President Bob Richburg, CJC board members and alumni, traveled to Tallahassee to show the 35-year-old Chipola Junior College’s support for the 25-year-old community college anniversary. Larry Nelson organized travel and evening arrangements in Tallahassee, where members were greeted by Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson and his wife Margie, who is an alumnus of CJC and taught at the junior college. The delegation viewed an exhibit of art by Florida community college students and then was given a tour of the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices. The group dined at the Silver Slipper, where they were joined by Rep. Sam Mitchell, who along with Rep. Leonard Hall, is a CJC alumni. The two shared their experiences at Chipola and credited the school with their desire to further their education. — Jackson County Floridan, Jan. 21, 1982
Budget plan lists taxesPresident Reagan has decided on a 1983 budget plan that calls for higher excise taxes, the transfer of dozens of social programs to the states and the biggest deficit ever sent to Congress, administration sources report. After meeting with his top economic advisors, the president settled on a budget that would seek approximately $15 billion in new taxes to keep the projected deficit to about $75 billion, according to the sources, who did not want to be identified. The sources said the new tax package would call for higher excise taxes on tobacco, alcohol and other consumer goods and the narrowing of a number of tax “loopholes.” — Jackson County Floridan, Jan. 21, 1982
Shellfishing ban liftedState authorities have lifted the shellfishing ban in the North Bay area of Bay County in the Florida Panhandle, officials said. Shellfishing had been banned in the area since Dec. 31. — Jackson County Floridan, Jan. 21, 1982
Dozier reports escapeeA 17-year-old black male is reported to have escaped from the Arthur Dozier School for Boys in Marianna. He was discovered missing last night at approximately 10 p.m. and is described as weighing around 118 pounds and is 65 inches tall. He had not been recaptured as of press time today. — Jackson County Floridan, Jan. 21, 1982
