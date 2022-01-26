From the Floridan archives: 1982

in college celebrationAbout 45 delegates, including Chipola Junior College President Bob Richburg, CJC board members and alumni, traveled to Tallahassee to show the 35-year-old Chipola Junior College’s support for the 25-year-old community college anniversary. Larry Nelson organized travel and evening arrangements in Tallahassee, where members were greeted by Lt. Gov. Wayne Mixson and his wife Margie, who is an alumnus of CJC and taught at the junior college. The delegation viewed an exhibit of art by Florida community college students and then was given a tour of the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s offices. The group dined at the Silver Slipper, where they were joined by Rep. Sam Mitchell, who along with Rep. Leonard Hall, is a CJC alumni. The two shared their experiences at Chipola and credited the school with their desire to further their education. — Jackson County Floridan, Jan. 21, 1982